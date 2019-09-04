One call. One play. One game at a time. That’s the strategy for the Big Bear varsity football team as it prepares for its biggest game of the season.
The Bears (0-2) travel to the beach Friday, Sept. 6, to face an experienced Laguna Beach team that features an all-CIF quarterback in 6-2 senior Andrew Johnson. The Breakers’ signal-caller led Laguna Beach to a 43-14 win against Green Street Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug. 22.
“I don’t think we’ll see a better football team the rest of the season,” Big Bear head coach Dave Griffiths said about Laguna Beach.
Johnson completed six-of-22 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns in the Breakers’ season opener. It may not seem like much, but compare his 2019 start to his junior campaign where he completed 238-of-426 for 42 touchdowns on the way to a 10-3 record. Last year, in the Bears’ 29-26 win over Laguna Beach, Johnson completed 18-of-34 for 232 yards and four touchdowns.
For the full story CLICK HERE
