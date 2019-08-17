Blue skies greeted the entourage from Long Beach at Minder Field Aug. 17 in Big Bear Lake. The St. Anthony football team, along with a sizable crowd of fans, lined the eastern sideline of the field located behind Big Bear Middle School for a scrimmage with the Big Bear High School varsity and frosh-soph teams.
It was the first live action for both teams as they prepare for the 2019 season, which begins next week. For Big Bear, it was a chance for coaches to see what the young team has to offer, and what still needs some work before Victor Valley makes the trip to the mountain Saturday, Aug. 24.
St. Anthony showed promise with strength, speed and numbers. The Bears took a while to get going, but displayed several bright spots throughout the scrimmage — in punting, kickoff returns and offense.
Senior Paul Domingue got the most snaps from center as the No. 1 quarterback for Big Bear. Domingue moves from the slot to the signal-caller position this year. Sophomore Sammy Volpicelli got in a few snaps as well, scoring the Bears' lone touchdown on a 60 yard scamper around the right end.
The frosh-soph Baby Bears held their own against St. Anthony, showing aggressiveness on the defensive side of the ball.
It wasn't all good for Big Bear. The varsity Bears gave up a pair of touchdowns before settling down. And the frosh-soph team may have lost one of its starters, Payden Seaman, to a shoulder injury.
See the preview stories on the Bears' season opener in the Aug. 21 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.