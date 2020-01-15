It’s been a challenging season for the Big Bear High School varsity boys soccer team. The challenge begins and ends with the lingering question — how does a primarily freshman team handle the pressure of playing against bigger and more experienced teams? Big Bear has 11 freshmen on its varsity roster.
First-year head coach Fredy Diaz said his young team is handling it well for the most part. The key is to focus on getting better not on the final score.
“We focus on the good stuff — that’s a good pass, a good run,” Diaz said. “We’ve got a lot of young players, and they’ve shown improvement especially in the past couple of weeks. They’ve seen it as well.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.