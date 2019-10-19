Big Bear began defense of its 2018 Cross Valley League football title Oct. 18 in Oro Grande. It wasn’t easy.
Riverside Prep (2-6, 0-1) gave the Bears (3-5, 1-0) all they could handle and then some in a hard-fought 15-13 Big Bear win on a windy and chilly night. The Silver Knights kept Big Bear scoreless through most of the first quarter. The Bears finally broke through for a score with a minute left in the opening frame. Senior slotback Fernando Vela scampered around the left side for a 13-yard TD run. The Bears’ two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.
Riverside Prep answered with about 4 minutes left in the second quarter, taking the lead 7-6. Big Bear capped the first half on a 61-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Sammy Vopicelli. A two-point conversation failed and Big Bear led 12-7 at the half.
Penalities slowed both team’s offenses in the second half. The Bears extended their lead to 15-7 on an Emanuel Milan 33-yard field goal with just under 6 minutes left in the third quarter.
The Bears drove deep into Riverside Prep territory late in the fourth quarter but was unable to score. That’s when the Silver Knights launched their longest drive of the game. Riverside Prep came within two points at 15-13 on a 61-yard pass play. It appeared that the Silver Knights would tie the game when a two-point conversion pass was caught, but the receiver dropped the ball.
Big Bear ran out the clock for the win.
Volpicelli led the Bears with 124 yards rushing. Paul Domingue rushed for 37 yards and Marcus Neapolitan carried the ball for 32yards from the fullback position.
Big Bear hosts Silver Valley Saturday, Oct. 26, at Minder Field. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. Prior to the game, the Bears will honor their parents on Parent Appreciation Day.
