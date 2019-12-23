As one of the top wrestling schools in Southern California, it makes sense that Bishop Amat would host one of the region’s top invitational tournaments.
Big Bear High School wrestlers traveled to La Puente Dec. 21 to compete against 36 other schools at the prestigious Bishop Amat tournament. Four Bears earned medals in the tournament while another four finished among the top eight in their respective weight divisions.
“That’s the best we’ve done at that tournament,” said head coach Eric Seaman.
Daniel Grace finished fifth in the 120A division while Gambit Stuart was fifth in the 120B division. Other fifth-place finishes were earned by Chris Godoy at 152 pounds and Riley Powell at 195 pounds.
Fifth-place finishers earn medals.
Eighth-place finishers included Emmanuel Millan (285 pounds), Brayden Wade (138 pounds), Phelan Sullivan (180 pounds) and Cody Merrill (145 pounds).
Big Bear’s female wrestlers are scheduled to compete Friday and Saturday at the Upland Girls Tournament. Big Bear also wrestles at the Ontario Tournament on Jan. 4 before opening Cross Valley League competition Jan. 8 in Victorville.
—Kathy Portie
