Boys basketball
Big Bear made a big move in the Cross Valley League standings with a 101-66 win over CIMS Jan. 31 in Victorville.
The Bears climbed into second place in the league, one game behind Excelsior Charter with two games to play. Big Bear improved to 13-11 overall and 8-2 in the CVL.
Senior Mikey Barrett continued his hot streak with 37 points, including 7-of-10 from 3-point range. Senior Bryant Cliff added 29 points 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Junior Quaid McLinn chipped in 12 points and nabbed 10 rebounds.
The Bears shot 54 percent from the field including 48 percent from beyond the 3-point circle.
The Bears host CIMS Monday, Feb. 3, on senior night. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Big Bear’s final regular-season game is Thursday, Feb. 6, at AAE.
CVL leader Excelsior (16-7, 9-1) hosts Hesperia Christian (8-13, 3-7) Tuesday, Feb. 4, and is at Riverside Prep (7-12, 6-4) Tuesday, Feb. 6.
Girls soccer
Big Bear (8-3-10, 0-1-6) is still in search of a Cross Valley League victory after playing to a 2-2 draw against Riverside Prep on Jan. 31.
Junior Yesika Gonzalez scored both goals for Big Bear. Senior Macy Egerer had one assist.
Cross Valley League standings are based on a point system with each team receiving three points for a win and one point for a tie. University Prep has a lock on first place with 14 points. CIMS and AAE are tied for second with 8 points. Big Bear remains in fourth place in the standings with 6 points. Riverside Prep is in fifth with 4 points.
A win by Big Bear against CIMS on Monday could potentially lift the Lady Bears into second place depending on how AAE fares against Riverside Prep on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
The Lady Bears host CIMS Monday, Feb. 3, in a must-win situation. It’s senior day and also the final regular season game.
Girls basketball
Big Bear’s streak of Cross Valley League titles is in jeopardy after the Lady Bears lost to CIMS 55-38 on Jan. 31. With the loss, the Lady Bears (14-8, 8-2) fall into a three-way tie with CIMS (10-5, 8-2) and Hesperia Christian (17-8, 8-2) with two games to play.
Big Bear hosts CIMS Monday, Feb. 3, on senior night. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. The Lady Bears cap the regular season at AAE Thursday, Feb. 6.
Hesperia Christian plays at Excelsior on Feb. 4 and is home against University Prep on Feb. 6. CIMS wraps the regular season at AAE on Feb. 4.
