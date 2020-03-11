When the Big Bear High School track teams suit up for the first Cross Valley League meet Tuesday,
March 17, coach Ron Perkins hopes luck is on their side.
Big Bear is the defending league champion in boys and girls track. The varsity boys are picked not only to win another league title but also as one of the top teams in the division. The girls field a young team this year, but showed plenty of potential at the Condor Invitational Meet in Whittier March 6 and 7.
“Our top three in every event is set,” Perkins said. “Hopefully we’ll get to compete at Rancho Mirage (Thursday,
March 12) as a tune-up for league. We’ll even do some workouts on that track during the meet.”
