Even without the full roster of runners available for the Big Bear boys and girls cross-country teams
Sept. 10, the result was familiar. The Bears dominated the first Cross Valley League meet of the year to sweep varsity team and individual titles.
Big Bear hosted the first league meet, and senior Gianni Roberts took advantage of the familiar surroundings. He won the varsity boys race by tying the 3-mile course record set by Caleb Webb.
“I told Gianni to try to get the record if he felt good,” Big Bear coach Jonathan Stiles said. “He did even after running 18 miles 24 hours before the race.”
Alex Spink finished third, Kevin DeGree was fourth, Ethan Jones was seventh and Kyle Jex finished ninth for the Bears.
