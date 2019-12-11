Challenges build character. Character builds success. That’s the formula the Big Bear High School varsity boys basketball team is working under as the battle for the Cross Valley League title begins.
The Bears (3-5) play a couple more nonleague games this week before opening the league schedule Friday, Dec. 13, at Excelsior Charter in Victorville. Head coach Bo Kent hopes Friday the 13th proves to be a lucky day for Big Bear.
“There’s nonleague then there’s league,” Kent said. “Some of our (nonleague) results may have been a blow to our kids’ egos. But the key is on league. Let’s just get out there and play basketball.”
The Bears were scheduled to play at Granite Hills on Dec. 10, then follow up at home against Victor Valley Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m. “This is going to be a tough week,” Kent said.
Granite Hills entered the game with a 4-2 record including a 1-point win over Excelsior. All four of Granite Hills’ victories have come against teams in the Cross Valley League.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.