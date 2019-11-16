Big Bear sophomore Max Sannes finished second in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Prelim’s second heat Nov. 16 to lead Big Bear in its quest to qualify for the CIF State Championships. The Bears took the latest step toward that goal by qualifying for the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Finals to be held Nov. 23 at the Riverside Cross Country Course.
The Bears finished 12th in their heat, earning the final qualifying spot by three points over Bishop Montgomery. Sannes’ time was 16 minutes, 18.1 seconds in the 3-mile race. Junior Alex Spink was the second finisher for Big Bear in 17:31.3 followed by sophomore Ethan Jones at 18:50.4, junior Kevin DeGree at 18:52.3, senior Gianni Robers at 19:06.6 and freshman Allen Cowie at 21:22.9.
Times were slower than usual for most of Big Bear's runners. The goal was to earn a spot in the finals while saving something for the next race.
Other teams to qualify in heat 2 included JSerra, Barstow, Ocean View, Oaks Christian, South Pasadena, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Salesian, La Canada, Nordhoff and Marshall.
Cobalt Institute of Math & Science, the No. 3 team from the Cross Valley League, finished 19th in the heat.
Other teams to qualify include Wilson, Fillmore, Cathedral, St. Francis, Burroughs-Ridgecrest, Foothill Technology, Yucca Valley, El Segundo, Orange Lutheran, Bishop Amat, La Salle and Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks.
Riverside Prep, the No. 2 team in the Cross Valley League, finished 15th in the first heat and did not qualify as a team. Riverside Prep’s Thomas Long finished sixth in the heat and qualifies as an individual for the section finals.
