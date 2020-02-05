Basketball love is contagious. And it’s an epidemic on the Big Bear High School varsity boys basketball team.
The Bears not only clinched a CIF playoff spot this past week, they did it in fine fashion, dominating the floor in three Cross Valley League wins. Big Bear beat Riverside Prep 76-53 on
Jan. 28 before playing two straight against CIMS. The first was a 101-66 victory in Victorville on Jan. 31. The second, came on senior night Feb. 3 in Big Bear, this time an 88-34 win over the Cougars.
The three victories are part of a seven-game winning streak that lifted the Bears from third to second place in the CVL standings. Big Bear wraps the regular season Thursday, Feb. 6, at AAE in Apple Valley.
“Ever since we came back from the break, the guys have been playing outstanding,” Big Bear head coach Bo Kent said. “I’m just trying to stay out of the way.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
