By the time you read this, it could be four straight wins in league competition for Big Bear. But it could be more of a challenge than usual. That’s because the Big Bear High School boys and girls cross-country teams compete in the prestigious Asics Clovis Invitational in Fresno Saturday,
Oct. 12.
“I’ve told them to save it for Clovis,” Big Bear head coach Jonathan Stiles said. The results of the Cross-Valley League meet Oct. 8 could be closer than the previous three meets because of that, he said.
Big Bear won the third league meet of the season with a sweep of team and individual titles. The victory gives Big Bear the edge for the finals no matter what the result is on Oct. 8.
“We really liked that course a lot,” Stiles said about the meet hosted by Summit Leadership Academy in Hesperia. “It had some hills, and wasn’t a sand pit like some of the other courses in the desert. The first half mile everybody went out so fast, but it didn’t take long for us to take control. They all know we’re stronger over the course of the race so tried to get a jump on us.”
