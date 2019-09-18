Sept. 14, 2018, is a date etched into the minds and hearts of the Big Bear High School varsity football team. The Bears haven’t forgotten their 24-13 loss to Rialto on that toasty evening down the hill.
Fast forward 12 months and a week, and Rialto travels to the mountains Saturday, Sept. 21. It’s a rematch the Bears have been looking forward to since the 2019 schedule was announced.
“You know, as coaches we don’t put too much stock into it, but I think (the kids) have been looking for it,” Big Bear head coach Dave Griffiths said. “They voted to wear all red for this game instead of at homecoming. That shows that this game means something to them. That’s fine as long as we stay within ourselves and do our jobs.”
The Bears enter the Rialto contest with a 1-3 record. After an 0-3 start, Big Bear unleashed its frustration against San Bernardino on homecoming Sept. 14 with a 36-0 shut out. The Big Bear offense was led by senior slotback Paul Domingue, who scored four touchdowns while rushing for 151 yards and catching a 40-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Sammy Volpicelli. Senior fullback Markus Napolitano scored the other touchdown for the Bears. Volpicelli went 4-for-4 in the air for 89 yards without an interception.
