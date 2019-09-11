It’s homecoming week at Big Bear High School. The Bears hope to turn things around in front of what’s expected to be a big crowd at Minder Field Saturday, Sept. 14.
Big Bear hosts San Bernardino (0-3), a big school with a new coach and a new offense. Big Bear head coach Dave Griffiths said the Cardinals are big and have some speed.
“They play an offense similar to ours, and these days that’s unusual,” Griffiths said. After three weeks of seeing spread offenses, it will be good to see how the Bears’ defense stands against a running team.
The Bears enter the San Bernardino game with a 0-3 record after a 49-14 loss at Laguna Beach on Sept. 6. Early miscues put the Bears’ behind in the first half.
“We gave away four touchdowns early on, and you just can’t do that against a very good football team,” Griffiths said. “We settled down about midway through the second quarter, and from then on we played a good game.”
