Kickoff is early this week for the Big Bear High School varsity football team. The Bears host Excelsior Charter in the final regular season game beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Minder Field.
“We’re supposed to play the last game on Friday as required by CIF,” Big Bear head coach Dave Griffiths said. “But they are allowing us to play on Saturday because of our field. The one condition is that we have to play at 11.”
The Bears (4-5, 2-0) face an Excelsior team that has struggled through much of the year. The Eagles enter the game with a 1-8 record and are 0-2 in the CVL. The Eagles have been outscored in league games 73-3, losing to Riverside Prep 53-3 on Oct. 26.
“They’ve got some good size up front, pretty close to what Silver Valley has,” Griffiths said about Excelsior. “They run an offense similar to Silver Valley, a spread, but with a focus on the run. Their quarterback is a tough kid, and they have a nice slot receiver who is fun to watch.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.