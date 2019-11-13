Four years in the Cross Valley League has been a boon for Big Bear High School football. A highlight for the 2019 Bears (5-6) is their fourth straight CVL title and a trip to the CIF Southern Section Division 10 playoffs.
The Bears lost in the first round of the CIF playoffs 48-17 to Eisenhower. It wasn’t the outcome Big Bear head coach Dave Griffiths was hoping for, but he prefers to reflect on the positives in that game rather than the disappointing outcome.
“These kids were playing their best,” Griffiths said about the Bears. “They did some nice things on offense, defense and special teams.”
There were also a few mistakes. Big Bear had six turnovers in the game including three fumbles, a kickoff miscue and two interceptions.
“If you take away the turnovers, we were right there with them,” Griffiths said. “You just can’t give them five scores and expect to win. It was frustrating for the kids.”
Losing senior Fernando Vela, a two-way starter, in the second quarter didn’t help, but Griffiths said the Bears adjusted well. It’s something that the team has done all season long. Injuries were a problem throughout the season, and with a small roster, those injuries become a major factor.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.