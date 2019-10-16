Big Bear High School’s cross-country teams are spending the rest of fall break on Catalina Island for a bit of training. But before they took the boat ride Sunday, they put in the miles.
The Big Bear varsity boys won their fourth Cross Valley League meet of the season on Oct. 8, as senior Gianni Roberts continued his senior success with another first-place finish. The Bears didn’t stop there. On Oct. 12 Big Bear took second place in the small school division at the prestigious Clovis Invitational in Fresno.
“The boys ran great,” said Big Bear head coach Jonathan Stiles. “It was good to have Max (Sannes) back running. Alex (Spink) ran a minute, 15 seconds faster at Clovis than he did last year. Gianni went out really fast (at Clovis) before finishing sixth. I think he could have won the race.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
