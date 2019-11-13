Bo Kent is having flashbacks. The Big Bear High School varsity boys basketball coach compares his 2019-20 team to the teams of old.
“We’re not very big,” Kent said. “This team kind of reminds me of the team we had in 2008, very similar, small and with good speed. We’ll throw up a lot of 3s.”
The Bears season opener is Monday, Nov. 18, at Yucca Valley. It’s the first of three games in four days including the home opener Wednesday,
Nov. 20, against Desert Hot Springs, and a road contest Thursday, Nov. 21, at Rim of the World in Lake Arrowhead. Big Bear also plays at home Monday, Nov. 25, against Royal and is at Serrano on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
For the full story CLICK HERE
