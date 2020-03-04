Winter prep sports athletes aren’t quite ready to hang it up until next year. The Cross Valley League hosts all-star games in basketball and soccer at University Prep in Victorville Saturday, March 7.
The Cross Valley League girls basketball all-star game is at 1 p.m. Big Bear seniors Siena Hermon, Alexis Berg and Kylie Avila are slated to play in the game.
The boys all-star basketball game follows at 3 p.m. Big Bear representatives include seniors Bryant Cliff, Mikey Barrett and Jordan Randle. Both games are in the University Prep gym.
The girls soccer all-star game is on the University Prep football field at
3 p.m. Big Bear seniors expected to participate include Sydney Peterson, Ana Melissa, Angela Clearwater and Chloe Anderson. Senior Ashley Griffiths was also invited, but may miss the game depending on the Lady Bears’ softball schedule on the same date.
University Prep is located at 13853 Seneca Road in Victorville.
