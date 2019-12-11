Big Bear high School volleyball players Kyla Francis, Alissa Everman and Bella Joha have been recognized by EXOS as part of the top tier volleyball players from California’s Western region. They are among 50 athletes who participate at the EXOS Select 50 instructional showcase Sunday, Dec. 15, in Carlsbad, California.
All three Big Bear players are considered college prospects and were selected by EXOS because of their varsity accomplishments at Big Bear High School.
Representing head coach JoAnne Matlock’s volleyball program and the state of California, Francis, Joha and Everman will learn and be evaluated by college coaches for various levels of national, regional and collegiate exposure. The Select 50 roster features future college talent, all-state and all-district athletes from California.
EXOS is ranked No. 1 in the world of sports performance and utilizes systems that support Olympic medalists, AVP pros, national team athletes, NCAA All-Americans, high school all-Americans and high school standouts.
