Big Bear High School athletes have fulfilled their hoop dreams. The varsity boys and girls basketball teams earned spots in the CIF Southern Section Basketball Championships.
Girls basketball
The Lady Bears (16-8), co-champions of the Cross Valley League, host the Sunbelt League’s No. 3 team, Notre Dame-Riverside in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 4AA Championships Thursday, Feb. 13. Tip off is at 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
The Bears (15-11), runners-up in the Cross Valley League, host Don Lugo (15-13), the No. 3 seed from the Mt. Baldy League, in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 4A Championships Wednesday, Feb. 12. Tip off is at 7 p.m.
Find out more about the games and Big Bear’s opponents in the Feb. 12 issue of The Big Bear Grizzly.
