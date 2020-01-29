The Cross Valley League has crowned its team wrestling champion. Three teams in the four-school league will share the crown as tri-champions including Big Bear.
The Bears sealed their fate Jan. 24 with a commanding 56-6 win over Webb. Big Bear finishes the CVL dual match season with a 2-1 record, sharing the title with Calvary Chapel-Downey and Excelsior Charter.
CCD earned the league’s lone CIF Southern Section Division 6 Team Dual spot by coin flip on Jan. 27. Big Bear awaits a possible invitation as an at-large team as the league’s No. 2 seed. Pairings are announced Thursday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m. The CIF meet is Saturday, Feb. 1, at Orange Vista High School in Perris.
Big Bear head coach Eric Seaman is optimistic the Bears will get the CIF nod. “If we get that opportunity I think we’ll do well,” Seaman said. “We probably would have taken first if we hadn’t come out flat against CCD. They were pumped up for Excelsior. And we told them Friday they needed to be pumped up for Webb.”
Pumped up is an understatement. The Bears won eight of 11 bouts by first-round pins against Webb. The Bears also won a bout when Daniel Grace scored 15 points against his opponent in the first round. Chris Castillo went the distance, winning in three rounds at the 126-pound weight class.
For the full story CLICK HERE
