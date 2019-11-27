They may be young, but Big Bear’s varsity boys soccer team is showing it has promise. The Bears opened the 2019-20 season with a 3-3 tie at Rim of the World Nov. 22.
Juan Sainz scored two goals for the Bears while senior Josue Ruiz scored one goal. Freshman goalkeeper Jared Lowery made six saves.
On Nov. 25 the Bears faced an experience Twentynine Palms team on the road, losing 5-0.
The Bears (0-1-1) look to even their record Monday, Dec. 2, at San Bernardino High School. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. San Bernardino stands at 0-0-2 after tying Arroyo Valley 2-2 on
Nov. 21. The Big Bear match will be San Bernardino’s second match of the season.
San Bernardino enters the Big Bear match with seven seniors on the roster. The Bears will counter with a roster predominantly made up of freshmen and sophomores.
Big Bear’s varsity includes 11 freshmen, five sophomores, one junior and three seniors. Big Bear does not field a junior varsity team.
Other games set for the first week of December include a home game against Lucerne Valley Tuesday,
Dec. 3, and against Silver Valley on Dec. 5. Sandwiched between the home contests is a road game at Arrowhead Christian on Wednesday,
Dec. 4.
—Kathy Portie
@BBGrizzlyKathy
