As roster numbers dwindled during the 2019-20 season, it became a challenge to field a Big Bear High School boys soccer team. The Bears, who forfeited a game two weeks ago due to a lack of players, will forfeit their final three games of the season, according to athletic director Dave Griffiths.
The Bears officially end the season with 1-15-1 overall and 0-8 Cross Valley League records. Big Bear High School did not have enough players this season to field a junior varsity team.
