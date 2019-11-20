Big Bear High School’s newest athletic program starts the 2019-20 season with a new coach and a new attitude.
At the helm of the varsity boys soccer team this year is Fredy Diaz, who coached the Big Bear Middle School soccer program last year as well as the high school JV team. This season, Diaz, who is the program coordinator at YMCA Camp Oakes, takes over the varsity coaching duties from Derek Hoak.
Diaz is the fourth Big Bear varsity boys soccer coach in the team’s five years of existence.
The Bears played a scrimmage at Yucca Valley Nov. 18, losing a close match 5-4. Big Bear played another scrimmage at Indian Springs on Nov. 19 and is scheduled to officially open the season Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Arrowhead Christian Academy in Redlands. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
Big Bear will not field a junior varsity boys soccer team this season. The JV team did not complete the 2018-19 season. Big Bear will field a varsity team with 20 players.
For the full story CLICK HERE
