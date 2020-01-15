Big Bear scored a basketball sweep on the home court Jan. 14 with the varsity girls and boys teams earning convincing victories of the Academy for Academic Excellence.
Boys basketball
Big Bear improved to 8-11 overall and 3-2 in the Cross Valley League with an 87-48 win over the Academy for Academic Excellence Jan. 14.
Big Bear junior Quaid McLinn led all scorers with 32 points. Senior Mikey Barrett added 20 points, Bryant Cliff scored 16 points and sophomore Leo Rojas chipped in 10 points for the Bears.
In other games around the CVL, Excelsior remained undefeated in league play with a 63-60 win over Riverside Prep (4-10, 3-3). Shamir Marshall led Excelsior with 19 points. Exra Bloch added 15 points.
University Prep (8-6, 5-1) beat Hesperia Christian (5-11, 1-5) by the score of 84-42. University Prep was led by Shiloh Emanuel with 25 points. Ethan Emick scored 20 points and Barry Bai added 10 points.
Big Bear hosts Excelsior Charter (11-5, 6-0) Friday, Jan. 17. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Big Bear improved to 11-6 overall and 5-0 in the Cross Valley League with a 56-27 win over the Academy for Academic Excellence Jan. 14 on the home court.
The Lady Bears came out strong in the first quarter, shutting out the Knights 22-0 for what proved to be an insurmountable lead.
Senior Siena Hermon led the Lady Bears with 17 points. Freshman CiCi Livingston scored 14 points including four baskets in the first quarter. Senior Alexis Berg added 10 points.
In other CVL games Hesperia Christian edged University Prep 26-23. Result of the Riverside Prep-Excelsior game was unavailable at press time.
Big Bear hosts Excelsior in a CVL game Friday, Jan. 17, at 5:30 p.m.
