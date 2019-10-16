It’s official. The Big Bear High School varsity volleyball team is the best in the Cross Valley League.
The Lady Bears swept Riverside Prep 25-12, 25-8, 25-19 on Oct. 15 to improve to 25-5 overall and 11-0 in the CVL standings. Going into the final regular season match Thursday, Oct. 16, at home against Cobalt Institute, Big Bear has a two-match lead over second-place Silver Valley (12-8, 10-2).
The new goal for the Lady Bears is to finish the season undefeated in league play. A three-game win over CIMS would give the Lady Bears a total sweep, not only in matches but also in games.
The home match against CIMS on Thursday is senior night for the Lady Bears. Five seniors, including Macy Egerer, McKinley Warren, Ashley Everman, Justyne Coyle and team manager Bailey Keller will be recognized prior to the start of the match. The ceremony takes place around 5 p.m. with the match scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Big Bear High School Gym.
As the Cross Valley League champion, the Lady Bears are in a good position heading into the CIF Southern Section Division 8 playoffs next week. Big Bear is ranked fifth in the division by the CIF, and is second according to Maxpreps. The Lady Bears are expected to host a first-round match. Pairings are announced Saturday, Oct. 19. Check www.bigbeargrizzly.net for the latest playoff information.
