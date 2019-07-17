What’s got two wheels and some tasty brews? It’s Crafts N Cranks, the fifth annual bike and brew fest at Snow Summit Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21.
Crafts N Cranks is a one-of-a-kind festival for mountain bikers, craft beer aficionados and outdoor enthusiasts.
Crafts N Cranks features two days of mountain bike competitions and beer tastings with live music and carnival rides. Admission is free to spectators. Wristbands for beer tasting or carnival rides are available for online purchase at www.craftsncranks.com.
For mountain bikers, the action actually begins Friday, July 19, with race registration and packet pickup from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Team Big Bear tent. Dual slalom practice is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with qualifying heats beginning at 3:30 p.m.
On Saturday, July 20, the beer part of the Crafts N Cranks begins. The first beer tasting session is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
