As the Big Bear High School cross-country teams get ready to run in the world’s largest cross-country competition Friday, Oct. 25, they will do so with two of the top 20 runners in the state.
Senior Gianni Roberts and sophomore Max Sannes are ranked 15th and 19th respectively in the state at the 5K distance, all divisions. Roberts ran a time of 16 minutes, 4.90 seconds at the Clovis Invitational on Oct. 12. Sannes’ time of 16:10.30 was also at the Clovis race.
That’s not the only good news for the Big Bear runners. The varsity boys team is ranked sixth in the San Bernardino County cross-country rankings for all schools, all sizes and all divisions combined.
The Big Bear boys varsity team entered in the sweepstakes race at Mt. SAC also include junior Kevin DeGree, sophomore Ethan Jones and junior Alex Spink. Big Bear’s sixth and seventh runners were not named in the Mt. SAC entry list.
The varsity runners tapped for Big Bear in the girls individual sweepstakes race including sophomore Taylor Johnson, senior Sedina Logan, freshman Keira McGivney, junior Katie Ragsdale, junior Elizabeth Rodriguez, junior Deanna Diaz and sophomore Laurel Stamer.
Sweepstakes races are Friday, Oct. 25, for divisions 3, 4 and 5. The girls’ race is at 5:13 p.m., and the boys’ race follows at 5:27 p.m. Freshmen and sophomore races are earlier in the afternoon.
The Mt. San Antonio College is at 1100 North Grand Ave., Walnut. The stadium and cross-country course is on the campus on Temple Ave.
