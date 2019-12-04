The CIF State Championship Division 4 boys race in Fresno Nov.30 started with a blast of speed. The pace proved to be a little too much for Big Bear sophomore Max Sannes, who tried his best to keep up.
Sannes ran the 3-mile race in 16 minutes, 16.1 seconds, finishing 43rd in a field of 210 runners. Sannes ran a personal best 15:12.5 the week before at the CIF Southern Section Division Finals.
“Max couldn’t do his speed work last week because of the snowstorm,” Big Bear head coach Jonathan Stiles said. “That opening mile went out super fast, and Max just couldn’t get that rhythm early and lost confidence.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
