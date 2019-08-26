The 2019 CIF Southern Section/Ford Preseason Cross-Country watch lists are out and Big Bear is included in boys and girls divisions.
The Big Bear boys are ranked eighth in the Division 4 poll, released on Aug. 26. Cathedral tops the list followed by Laguna Beach, Foothill Tech, Fillmore and Ocean View in the top 5. Burroughs-Riverside is sixth, followed by Barstow, Big Bear, JSerra and South Pasadena.
in the CIF girls cross-country poll, Big Bear is ranked ninth in Division 4. Harvard-Westlake tops the list, followed by Foothill Technology, La Canada, Laguna Beach and Orange Lutheran in the top five. South Pasadena is ranked sixth, followed by Mayfield, El Segundo, Big Bear and Ocean View.
