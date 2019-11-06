The Big Bear High School’s boys and girls cross-country teams dominated the Cross Valley League in their first three years in the league. The fourth year looks like it could be more of the same.
Big Bear competes in the Cross Valley League Finals Thursday, Nov. 7, at Riverside Prep in Oro Grande. While it hasn’t been a clean sweep for Big Bear in the first four CVL meets, it’s been close. Going into the finals, the varsity Bears are undefeated while the Lady Bears are 3-1.
Big Bear senior Gianni Roberts is the clear favorite to win the CVL title, going 3-1 in the first four meets. His top competition comes from within with junior Alex Spink and sophomore Max Sannes set to make challenges. You can’t count out Thomas Long of Riverside Prep, who has one league win and two second-place finishes.
Big Bear sophomores Laurel Stamer and Taylor Johnson each won two of the four CVL regular-season meets. Other top runners who could challenge for the CVL title include Alyssa Lovett and Caitlyn Lovett of the Academy for Academic Excellence, and Priscilla Ramirez of Riverside Prep.
There are four races during the CVL Finals beginning with girls junior varsity at 2 p.m. followed by boys JV at 2:30 p.m., varsity girls at 3 p.m. and varsity boys at 3:30 p.m.
The top teams advance to the CIF Southern Section Prelims Nov. 16 at the Riverside Cross-Country Course.
—Kathy Portie
