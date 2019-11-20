It was hot and dusty on the Riverside Cross Country Course
Nov. 16. Conditions proved challenging for the Big Bear High School cross-country teams as they prepared to run in the final races of the day.
“Temps were in the 80s with strong winds and dust,” head coach Jonathan Stiles said, adding that such conditions have proved too much for previous Big Bear teams.
Despite the conditions, the varsity boys and girls survived the heat wave, earning two of the last spots in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Finals Saturday, Nov. 23, on the same Riverside course.
