Make it three in a row for Big Bear High School's boys and girls varsity cross-country teams. The Bears raced to the top in team and individual standings in the third Cross Valley League meet of the season Oct. 1 in Hesperia.
The Bears cruised to victory with 30 points, 30 points better than second-place finisher Riverside Prep. Big Bear senior Gianni Roberts ran an impressive 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 30.1 seconds to claim the individual title. Junior Alex Spink was second in 16:07.5 and junior Kevin DeGree finished fourth at 16:31.9.
The Lady Bears won their meet, scoring 27 points to beat the Academy for Academic Excellence by 27 points. Sophomore Taylor Johnson won her second straight league individual title with a 19:14.0 three-mile time. Sophomore Laurel Stamer was second at 20:04.1.
The wins puts both Big Bear teams in the drivers seat in the league standings. The fourth Cross Valley League meet is set for Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Victorville. Then it's off to Central California for the prestigious Clovis Invitational on Oct. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.