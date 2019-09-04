Members of the Big Bear High School varsity volleyball team have the formula for success. And they have the chemistry to prove it.
“We get along so well and help each other,” said Big Bear head coach JoAnne Matlock.
The chemistry is a key to the Lady Bears’ six-match winning streak to improve to 6-3, Matlock said. Big Bear is the only Cross Valley League team with a winning record in the first two weeks of the season.
Key victories in the six-match streak include 3-1 wins over Adelanto, Granite Hills and Rialto, and shutouts over Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley. “The Yucca Valley match was kind of a surprise for us,” Matlock said. “Yucca beat us last year. That was a good win for us.”
