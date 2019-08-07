There was a bit of homestyle cycling at the 10th annual Tour de Big Bear Aug. 3. And Chad Hall, a former Big Bear High School and collegiate cross-country and track standout, was the one who led the charge.
Hall crushed the field in the 109-mile Challenge, completing the course in 4 hours, 43 minutes and 26.428 seconds. That’s under five hours to pedal 109 miles with 10,100 feet of climbing to boot.
“I love this day,” Hall said after the race. “I’m getting ready for Leadville and just want to ride in the Tour.”
The ride serves as Hall’s final big training session before heading to Leadville Saturday, Aug. 10. While Leadville has the reputation of being one of the most difficult mountain bike races in the world, riding the Tour de Big Bear 109-mile road challenge has its own level of difficulty.
