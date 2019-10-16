For the first time in 10 years, the Big Bear High School girls golf team doesn’t stand alone at the top of its league. This time, the Lady Bears share the Desert Valley League title with Coachella Valley.
The Lady Bears won their final two league matches to assure themselves of a co-championship. On Oct. 14, Big Bear defeated Cathedral City 298-379. Ashley Griffiths and Ana Melissa each scored 57s to lead Big Bear. Other Big Bear scores were 60 by Megan Morris, 62s from Joanna Diaz and Maria De Leon and 69 by Anika Holloway.
On Oct. 15, Big Bear beat Desert Mirage 290-344. Diaz led with a 53. Griffiths and Melissa carded 56s. DeLeon had a 66 and Jenna Fagan scored 70.
As Desert Valley League co-champions, Big Bear and Coachella Valley will play a tiebreaker round during the first round of the DVL Finals Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Bear Mountain Golf Course. The winner of the tiebreaker earns the league’s sole spot in the CIF Team Tournament. The top four individual finishers in the League Finals Oct. 24 earn spots in the CIF Individual Tournament.
