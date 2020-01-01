It’s far from being a done deal. But if CIF-Southern Section commissioner Rob Wingod has his way, the 2020 football playoff picture will be unlike any other before.
According to Wingod, the CIF Southern Section and the Football Coaches Advisory Committee will submit a proposal to the Southern Section Council at its Jan. 28 meeting to include the current season’s results to determine power rankings and divisional placements for the 2020 playoffs. This is the first reading of the proposal. A final decision won’t be made until March.
“The decision on whether this new format will be implemented or not will be up to our member schools through their league’s representation to the CIF Southern Section Council,” Wingod wrote in his December message to member schools and the press. “I look forward to the discussions that are to come in our continuing effort to make progress with competitive equity playoffs.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
