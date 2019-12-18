With three tournaments under their belts, the 2019-20 Big Bear wrestling team is showing it will be a team to watch this season. A combination of experience and youthful enthusiasm, the Bears have five seniors, six juniors, a sophomore and eight freshmen on the roster.
In three tournaments Big Bear has already laid claim to one title. Junior Brittney Atkin won the 143-pound division title at the Norco Rodeo Girls Wrestling Challenge Dec. 14 in Upland.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.