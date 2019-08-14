One step, one snap from center, one play at a time. That’s the formula for Big Bear High School football in the early stages of the 2019 season.
The Bears held an intrasquad scrimmage Aug. 10 at Minder Field, giving Big Bear coaches a first look at plays from scrimmage.
“It was about usual for us,” coach Dave Griffiths said. “The key is we were able to get some film. We had a good film session (Aug. 12). Talked about what we saw and what we need to do to eliminate mistakes. Hopefully this Saturday we don’t see the same mistakes.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.