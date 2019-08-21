Put away your summer sandals and grab your red and white gear. It’s time for Big Bear High School football.
The Bears open the 2019 season in the friendly confines of Minder Field Saturday, Aug. 24, against Victor Valley. The frosh-soph teams clash helmets at 10:45 a.m. followed by varsity at 1:30 p.m.
It’s the first game of many on a schedule packed with first-rate opponents. “We are definitely going to see a lot of the same things (with Victor Valley) that we saw in our scrimmage (against St. Anthony’s),” said Big Bear head coach Dave Griffiths. “At least, offensively. We believe they are going to be that type of offense. We’ll probably see a totally different defensive scheme.”
Like many California high schools, Victor Valley is expected to come out in a spread offense with a single back running game. The Bears had some trouble at first against St. Anthony’s offense, but made adjustments.
For the full story CLICK HERE
