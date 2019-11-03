UPDATE: Game time is at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in Rialto.
The first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 10 Football Championships is set. Big Bear (5-5), champion of the Cross Valley League, plays at sixth-ranked Eisenhower at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in Rialto.
Eisenhower (6-4) finished second in the San Adreas League behind Jurupa Hills. The winner of the Eisenhower-Big Bear game will face either top-ranked Crescenta Valley or Peninsula in the quarterfinal round Nov. 15.
Other first-round Division 10 games include Summit at Katella, Segerstrom at Pomona, Montebello at JW North, San Marino at Orange, Simi Valley at Western and Rancho Mirage at Norte Vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.