Big Bear High School's girls golf team is back on top. The Lady Bears, who lost their first league match in three years last week, rebounded with a three-stroke win over that same team — Coachella Valley — Oct. 2 at Bear Mountain Golf Course.
With the 277-281 win, the Lady Bears reclaim at least a share of the Desert Valley League title with Coachella Valley with three matches to play in the regular season.
Seniors Maria DeLeon and Joana Diaz led the way for Big Bear, carding scores of 54 each to top the Big Bear leaderboard. Seniors Ashley Griffiths and Ana Melissa carded 56s. Senior Megan Morris had a 58, and freshman Anika Holloway scored 64.
With the win, Big Bear improves to 13-2 overall and 8-1 in the DVL standings. Big Bear is at Indio Thursday, Oct. 3, for a DVL match. The season wraps with matches at home against Cathedral City on Oct. 14 and at Desert Mirage on Oct. 15.
Only one school earns a spot in the CIF Team Championships. Big Bear head coach Chris Leong said if Coachella Valley and Big Bear remained tied for the title at the end of the regular season, a tiebreaker will be played during the first round of the Desert Valley League Individual Finals on Oct. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.