Revenge is sweet, even when it comes on the golf course.
The Big Bear High School girls’ golf team avenged its only loss of the season Sept. 16 with a 272-279 victory at Rancho Mirage. Senior Ana Melissa lead the way for the Lady Bears with a 48.
The victory caps a four-match stretch the past seven days for Big Bear including two wins in Desert Valley League play. The Lady Bears are the defending DVL champions.
“Several of the girls are showing improvement,” Big Bear head coach Chris Leong said. “Megan (Morris) is hitting the ball straight and finding the fairways more. Jo (Diaz) almost got a hole in one on No. 8 at Bear Mountain within a foot of the hole.”
Other wins during the stretch include a 260-340 win over San Jacinto on Sept. 9, a 276-364 victory over Indio on Sept. 11 and a 294-346 victory against Desert Hot Springs on Sept. 12.
