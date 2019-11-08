Big Bear High School’s cross-country teams may not have won every race Nov. 7 at the Cross Valley League Finals, but they did good enough to get the biggest wins of the season.
Big Bear won its fourth straight CVL boys and girls cross-country titles based in part on how they did throughout the season. Senior Gianni Roberts was named the league’s MVP for varsity boys while sophomore Laurel Stamer was the varsity girls league MVP.
The Bears continued their overall dominance by winning the varsity boys race Nov. 7 by a 27-point margin over Riverside Prep. Roberts, who is still recovering from having his wisdom teeth removed, finished second in 16:20.6 followed by sophomore Max Sannes in third at 16:20.8, junior Alex Spink in fourth at 16:20.9 and junior Kevin DeGree in sixth at 16:55.
The Lady Bears lost their second CVL meet of the year, but it wasn’t enough to prevent them from winning the overall league title. The Academy of Academic Excellence beat Big Bear’s varsity girls in the league finals by three points.
Sophomore Laurel Stamer was the individual winner with a time of 20:08.1. Junior Lizzie Rodriguez finished ninth at 21:44.2 and Junior Katie Ragsdale was 10th in 21:58.8. The Lady Bears were without one of their top runners in sophomore Taylor Johnson, who is out with a foot injury.
Big Bear swept the individual titles in the junior varsity races. Zoe Little won the JV girls race by more than a minute over her nearest competitor. Julio Moreno won the JV boys race.
Both Big Bear cross-country teams advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Prelims Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Riverside County Cross-Country Course. Big Bear’s varsity boys are currently ranked 12th in Division 4. The course is located at 1055 Orange Street in Riverside. Heat sheets and seedings will be announced Saturday, Nov. 9.
