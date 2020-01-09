Wrestling
Big Bear opened Cross Valley League action with a tri-dual meet in Victorville Jan. 8.
The Bears defeated defending CVL champion Excelsior Charter 46-28 and lost to Calvary Chapel-Downey 54-21 to wrap the first competition with a 1-1 record.
Excelsior beat CCD 48-24, creating a three-way tie for first place in the league after one meet.
The Bears compete in the Trojan War Tournament in Yucca Valley Saturday, Jan. 11.
Boys soccer
The Bears (1-8-1, 0-1) lost a close match against the Academy for Academic Excellence in the Cross Valley League opener Jan. 8 in Lucerne Valley.
Big Bear led 1-0 at halftime, but two penalty kicks by AAE (5-10-0, 1-0) in the second half helped lift the Knights over the Bears 3-2.
Big Bear goals came from Bryan Chavez and Juan Sainz. Irving Gonzalez had an assist.
The Bears play at University Prep (4-7, 0-0) Friday, Jan. 10, in Victorville. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
In other CVL boys soccer games, Cobalt Institute beat Riverside Prep 2-1.
Girls soccer
The Lady Bears opened Cross Valley League play with a 1-1 tie against the Academy for Academic Excellence Jan. 8 in Apple Valley.
After a scoreless half, senior Chloe Anderson gave Big Bear a 1-0 lead on a goal with an assist from sophomore Kylie Huschka. Brooke Ebright scored late for the Knights to even the score. Big Bear goalkeeper Sydney Peterson had nine saves.
The Lady Bears (7-2-5, 0-0-1) host defending CVL champion University Prep (8-5-1, 0-0) Friday, Jan. 10, in Lucerne Valley. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
In other CVL scores, Cobalt Institute (2-1-1, 0-0-1) rallied in the second half to tie Riverside Prep (3-3-3, 0-0-1) 2-2.
