Big Bear girls volleyball teams were in action Aug. 22, with both junior varsity and varsity coming away winners.
The JV team swept Granite Hills in two games winning 25-19 and 25-20. The Lady Bears improve to 2-0.
Varsity played four games against Granite Hills for the win, with scores of 25-13, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-14. Varsity volleyball is 3-4 on the season.
Big Bear volleyball is in action tonight, Aug. 23, at home, hosting Victor Valley. JV begins at 4 p.m. followed by varsity at 5:30 p.m.
