There may be a familiar foe across the center line at Big Bear High School’s first home basketball games since the break. But this is not a Cross Valley League matchup.
The Big Bear varsity girls and boys teams host Silver Valley Thursday, Jan. 9, in a doubleheader. The girls get things started with a 4 p.m. tip-off. The varsity boys’ game follows at 5:30 p.m.
Silver Valley has moved to the Agape League in all sports except football, so these games won’t count in the CVL standings. The Agape League includes the Academy of Careers & Exploration, Victor Valley Christian, Lucerne Valley, Sage Oak, Summit Leadership Academy and Apple Valley Christian.
The Lady Bears (8-5, 3-0) were scheduled to play at Riverside Prep on Jan. 7. Big Bear is led by senior forward Siena Hermon, who averages 12.7 points and 9.2 rebounds a game. Senior forward Alexis Berg averages 7.2 points and leads Big Bear on the boards with an 11.0 average.
