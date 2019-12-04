Bo Kent is running his Big Bear varsity boys basketball team with a short roster these days. Injuries have plagued the team, even before the season began.
Two athletes who were expected to contribute this year — junior Evan Cernetic and sophomore Leo Rojas — may miss the entire season because of football-related injuries. Junior Blake Cramer is out with a broken hand for at least a couple more weeks. The good news is the return of senior Mikey Barrett, who missed several games to start the season because of a wrist injury.
The Bears entered the week with a 2-3 record, losing to Royal 95-47 on Nov. 25 and Serrano 80-48 on
Nov. 26. “These games are showing us what we need to work on,” Kent said. “We need to move the ball better. We’re doing way too much dribbling. And we need to get more people involved in scoring.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.