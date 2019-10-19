The Big Bear High School volleyball team knows when and where it will play in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Ford Division 8 Volleyball Championships. But who the Lady Bears play is still up in the air.
Big Bear (26-5), the Cross Valley League champion, hosts the winner of the Santa Rosa Academy-Twentynine Palms wildcard match in the first round Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. The wildcard match is scheduled to take place in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The Lady Bears finished the season ranked fifth in Division 8. Big Bear is seeded third in the Division 8 playoffs. Other seeded teams include Coast Union (No. 1), Trinity Classical Academy (No. 2) and Palmdale Aerospace Academy (No. 4).
Santa Rosa Academy (6-10) finished third in the South Valley League. Twentynine Palms (19-13) finished fifth in the Desert Valley League.
